It’s a birthday week for Vaibhav Tatwawaadi

Updated: Sep 24, 2019 20:28 IST

For the past few years, owing to work commitments, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi was missing his birthday celebrations back home in Nagpur. This year, however, the actor is enjoying his birthday week as his mom (Sheela) is in Mumbai to celebrate Vaibhav’s 31st birthday.

On his plans for the day, he shares, “Mom is here, and I will get to relive all that I could have if I was in Nagpur. So, there will be the aukshan (a ritual to ward off evil eyes) . She is making all my favourite dishes, from fruit salad to puran poli. It has been a birthday week for me.”

The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor has taken a day off to be with his family and friends. And, he may continue the celebrations at his farmhouse in Wada. “While growing up, my birthday memories include mom baking a cake for me at home. The fragrant aroma of her baking would fill up the house. My friends would come home in the evening. We would then plan what to give as return gifts. I miss that,” he says.

He recalls his first gift from his parents — a gear cycle. “It was not your regular cycle, those days, the trend of gear cycles had just begun. I was around 9 or 10 when my parents bought it for me. It has been one of my most memorable ones,” he says.

New clothes would be another birthday attraction while growing up for the young actor. However, now, things have slightly changed. “Being in this profession, new clothes are an everyday thing. So, invariably I don’t end up buying clothes specifically for my birthday, because every 15 days I have a new outfit,” smiles Vaibhav.

Like every year, Vaibhav will be donating to a charity back home. It is a ritual the family practices on Diwali and birthdays. On the work front, he will be next seen in Sachin Kundalkar’s Pondicherry, and he has also recently signed another untitled Marathi film. His production house, Autumn Breeze, is also in talks for several tie-ups.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 20:26 IST