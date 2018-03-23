It’s an experimental year for me: Mrinal Kulkarni

2018 started in an interesting manner for actor-director Mrinal Kulkarni. She surprised the audiences with her grey character in Sanjay Jadhav’s Ye Re Ye Re Paisa (YRYRP) and now promises to have a few more surprises in store for her fans. Mrinal, who has just completed shooting for her third directorial titled Ti & Ti says, “In YRYRP, I played a completely different role and explored a new genre too. My next film is being directed by veteran Sumitratai (Bhave), and in that, I play a role that is extremely close to my heart. I feel that everybody should have the courage to do something out of the box. And, I am glad I am moving out of my comfort zone. It’s definitely an experimental year for me.”

Mrinal has always believed in doing things differently and with each project she has proved her versatility as well. She shares, “My first directorial venture, Prem Mhanje Prem Asta was a mature love story, Rama Madhav, my second directorial was a historical drama and now my third is a contemporary romantic comedy. That’s a genre that I have never explored. The film stars Sonalee Kulkarni, Prarthana Behere and Pushkar Jog in lead roles. My son Virajas has written the script for it.”

Pushkar Jog, Mrinal Kulkarni and Sonalee Kulkarni on the sets of Ti&Ti in London

The Rajwade And Sons (2015) actor is known for her calm and poised demeanour on the sets. Point this out to her and she laughs and replies, “As a person, I am quite relaxed and calm. It’s not that I don’t get affected or upset, but I am a good actor and manage to hide my anxiety. I think only my family sees my real side. Jokes apart, I genuinely believe that the world is a nice place and people are good. This helps me maintain positivity in my life.”

On the lead cast of her film, she shares, “Sonalee is a fine actor and very spontaneous, Prarthana knows her job so well and does justice to everything she does, and Pushkar fits the bill for this role absolutely.”