Jyothika may reunite with Mozhi director Radha Mohan for Tumhari Sulu’s Tamil remake

After playing a hot-headed and no-nonsense cop in Bala’s Naachiyaar, Jyothika is gearing up for Mani Ratnam’s Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, in which she will screen space with Arvind Swami, Vijay Sethupathi, Simbu, Arun Vijay, Aishwarya Rajesh and Aditi Rao Hydari. The project is started to roll from March and Jyothika is expected to shoot her portion from the first schedule. Meanwhile, reports have emerged that she’ll next reunite with director Radha Mohan for the Tamil remake of Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu.

Apparently, discussions have already been initiated between both the parties and Jyothika is really kicked about the project. However, she’s yet to officially sign on the dotted line and the process will take a few more weeks. Having already played an independent housewife with her own aspirations in 36 Vayadhinile, it’ll be really interesting to see how Jyothika will embrace Vidya’s character from the film. The industry grapevine is that Suriya will bankroll the project under his home banner 2D Entertainment.

Radha Mohan and Jyothika previously worked together in the heartwarming Mozhi, which featured the latter as a speech and hearing impaired character. The film also featured Prakash Raj and Prithviraj in important roles.

