Vikram teaser: Kamal Haasan is serving the last supper in a delicious new film. Watch

On the occasion of the 66th birthday of Kamal Haasan, the makers of his new film Vikram released a teaser. Kamal plays a cop in the film.

regional-movies Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 18:34 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Kamal Haasan in a teaser of Vikram.
Kamal Haasan in a teaser of Vikram.
         

Actor Kamal Haasan’s upcoming Tamil film has been titled Vikram, it was revealed on Saturday on the occasion of the star’s 66th birthday. Haasan took to Twitter to release the teaser along with the movie’s title.

The teaser introduces Kamal Haasan’s character as a ghost from once upon a time. The video sees him prepare a feast and set up the table. We also see him hiding many weapons in different vantage points as he waits for the guests to arrive. As the teaser ends, we see Kamal Haasan drawing two axes and throwing at the camera.

 

The teaser promises a feast of an entertainer. It is learnt from reliable sources that Kamal plays a cop who is after a serial killer in the film, which is being bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films International.

When the project was announced, Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and wrote: “Another journey begins”. He also shared the announcement poster.

Not long ago, it was rumoured that Rajinikanth will next team up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for a yet-untitled Tamil project, which will be bankrolled by Kamal. The film was expected to be officially launched in April. However, there’s no update on the project yet.

Meanwhile, Lokesh currently awaits the release of his upcoming Tamil release, Master, starring Vijay in the lead. Master will see Vijay in the role of a college professor and will have a college backdrop for most part of its story. It’ll be the first time Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing screen space.

Vijay Sethupathi, who started playing negative roles from Vikram Vedha, will be seen as the antagonist in Master. Malavika Mohanan has been signed to play the leading lady. The film also stars Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles.

Kamal Haasan, on the other hand, will soon resume work on Indian 2. The film marks the return of Haasan as vigilante freedom fighter Senapathy. Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, Kajal Aggarwal and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The first poster of Indian 2, which marks the reunion of Shankar after two decades, was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year. After wrapping up a major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie.

