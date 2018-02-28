Kamal Haasan’s production house denies Gautami’s allegations about unpaid dues

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan’s production company Raaj Kamal Films has denied allegations made by actor Gautami Tadimalla, former partner of Haasan, over unpaid dues for her work as a costume designer on the former’s films such as Dasavatharam and Vishwaroopam. In a blog post, recently, Gautami made startling revelations about her professional relationship with Kamal Haasan. In the blog, she had mentioned how in the 13 years that she was associated with Kamal, she has worked as a costume designer for his film productions but she still has pending dues with his company. She had further stated how she had no relations with him anymore, professionally or personally.

“In a clarification to her allegations about unpaid dues, Raaj Kamal Films International has stated that both Dasavatharam as well as Vishwaroopam were bankrolled by different production houses and Kamal has nothing to do with her payments in that regard,” said The News Minute in its report. “While Dasavatharam was produced by Aascar Ravichandran under his banner Aascar Films, Vishwaroopam was bankrolled by PVP Cinemas, claim sources from RKFI. Seeking evidence regarding the veracity of Gautami’s claims, sources close to Kamal assured that any unpaid dues would be settled if she provided enough proof.”

In her second blog post, Gautami has revealed that she has proof about every comment she has made. “I do not speak without reason. And I do not speak without proof.” She adds that she was forced to write the previous post “because of the extent of speculation about my ‘allegiance & support’ coming from all sides”. In the new post, she categorically states that she is not expecting anything from anyone. “I expected nothing from anyone, least of all pending salaries from a company that I had worked for in a professional capacity. And, yes, I am surprised & disturbed by the harsh & judgmental reactions from people who know no details about the situation.”

