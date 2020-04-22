Kamal Haasan writes, sings and directs anthem on hope, positivity amid coronavirus lockdown

regional-movies

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 10:15 IST

Actor-filmmaker-politician Kamal Haasan has revealed that he has written, sung and directed a song which talks about hope and positivity as the world continues to battle against coronavirus pandemic. The anthem, which is titled Arivum Anbum, has been composed by Ghibran. The music video also features other actors and singers, including Kamal’s daughter Shruti Haasan, Anirudh Ravichander, Yuvan Shankar Raja, Devi Sri Prasad, Shankar Mahadevan, Andrea Jeremiah, Sid Sriram and Bombay Jayashri among others.

“Any artiste sitting idle wants to do something today. I had angst and anger to vent, which led to this song,” Haasan told Mumbai Mirror, and said that music is important for mental health. The song will be out on Thursday.

“It is not just a healer, but also a teacher. It’s easy to remember, there’s a reason why film songs are so popular. Chants assist our memory,” he added.

On the work front, Haasan will be next seen on screen in Shankar’s magnum opus Indian 2. The film, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, stars Siddharth, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

In February an accident on the sets of Kamal’s film Indian 2 left three dead and 10 injured when a crane came crashing down.

The first poster of Indian 2, which marks his reunion with Shankar after two decades, was unveiled on the occasion of Pongal earlier this year. After wrapping up major shooting portion in India, the team plans to travel to Taiwan to shoot key scenes of the movie.

The first poster, which immediately went viral upon release, featured Haasan displaying his ‘varma-kalai’ skill. The film, which will be dubbed in multiple languages including Hindi, has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Meanwhile, Haasan also has Thalaivan Irukkindran, a rumoured sequel to Thevar Magan, in the pipeline. Tipped to be a political thriller, the project will also star Revathy and Vadivelu who played important roles in Thevar Magan.

