Kangana Ranaut pays homage to Jayalalithaa on sets of Thalaivi on her death anniversary, observes silence. See pic

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 15:57 IST

Kangana Ranaut, who is all set to play Jayalalithaa in her biopic titled Thalaivi, paid homage to the late actor-turned- politician on the sets of the film on Thursday. Her team shared a picture of Kangana offering flowers to a portrait of the leader and also observed a few minutes of silence on her death anniversary.

Kangana, who has curly hair, can be seen wearing her hair in soft curls and sporting a check floral night suit in the picture.

Popularly known as Amma, Jayalalithaa was taken to Chennai’s Apollo hospital on September 22, 2016, where she was treated for 75 days before she breathed her last on December 5. She served five terms as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu for over fourteen years between 1991 and 2016. In 1982, when MG Ramachandran was the chief minister, Jayalalithaa joined the AIADMK, the party he founded.

Kangana’s look as a young actor was revealed in the film teaser. It also showed her older version as a politician in a green sari, waving to a massive crowd. The makers of the biopic roped in Hollywood makeup expert Jason Collins, a master of the make-up art, who has films like Captain Marvel and Blade Runner 2049 to his credit.

In order to adapt the character well, Kangana was also spotted taking Bharatnatyam classes regularly as she will shoot a grand song for the film with over 100 background dancers. Her team had shared one of her prep videos on their official Instagram handle along with the caption, “Behind all the glits and glam of stardom, surreal movie sets, larger than life characters, and more, we bring you a sneak peak into what actually goes into the making of every monumental movie project. #ActorsWorkshop #ActorLife #thalaivi.”

Thalaivi is being helmed by AL Vijay and has been written by Baahubali and Manikarnika writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and The Dirty Picture and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai writer Rajat Arora. The movie is set to hit theatres on June 26, 2020.

