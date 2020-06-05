Kangana Ranaut says Thalaivi sold to Netflix, Amazon for Rs 55 cr but film will not get direct to digital release

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 17:00 IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut is adamant that her upcoming big budget film Thalaivi will not get a direct to digital release. She does, however, confirm that Netflix and Amazon have bought streaming right for the film for Rs 55 crore.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Kangana said, “It depends. For example, a film like Thalaivi just can’t release on digital because it is such a massive scale film, neither a movie like Manikarnika is a digital space film. But yes, films like Panga, Judgementall Hai Kya also cater to that audience. The way the film is made, it is very digital-friendly. They have recovered huge costs through digital itself. So, it depends.”

“For Thalaivi, it is a bilingual film. As a matter of fact, the film is sold to both Netflix and Amazon in both Hindi and Tamil for around Rs 55 crore,” she added.

Kangana plays late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalitha in Thalaivi. She recently donated Rs 5 lakh to the Film Employees Federation of South India’s (FEFSI UNION) relief fund and has also contributed Rs 5 lakh for the daily wage workers on Thalaivi.

Kangana’s sister and manager Rangoli Chandel said that the actor had put on 20 kilos for the biographical drama. “In TWM Kangana had a bike accident and got 52 stitches in her foot, in Manikarnika her actor accidentally hit her head with a heavy metal sword she got 15 stitches on her forehead, now she has gained lot of weight put her health at stake. We salute all the artists who transcend their human limitations only to reach out to us,” Rangoli tweeted about her sister.

Kangana had earlier said in an interview, “I am finding it difficult to learn Tamil. This film will be released in Hindi and Tamil, so we will do something about it. Obviously, I have to mug up those dialogues because Tamil is not an easy language. Earlier, I was trying to learn the complete Tamil language because I have learned English as well, but now I am learning Tamil as per the demand of film’s script.” Apart from Kangana, the film also stars Arvind Swami as MGR.

