Kannathil Muthamittal actor Keerthana ties the knot, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in attendance. See photos
Actors Parthiban and Sita’s daughter Keerthana, who acted in Kannathil Muthamittal tied the knot to Akshay on Thursday.regional movies Updated: Mar 08, 2018 17:02 IST
PS Keerthana first came under spotlight when she worked with Mani Ratnam in 2002 film Kannathil Muthamittal. She played the adopted daughter of R Madhavan and Simran in the critically and commercially acclaimed film. She did great work and earned the National Award in 2003 for best child artist. She is also the daughter of actor Parthiban and Sita, and on Thursday, she tied the knot with director Akshay. It was an intimate affair, with family and close friends in attendance.
Akshay is the son of acclaimed editor Sreekar Prasad and he directed the remake of Pizza in Hindi.
See photos from the wedding here
Kannathil Muthamittal also won laurels worldwide at film festivals. Titled A Peck on the Cheek the film was the official selection at Toronto International Film Festival. The film centers on the little girl getting to know that she is adopted. Her need to know who her biological parents takes the family to the war-torn Sri Lanka. Interestingly, Keerthana does not work on films as an actor anymore and is said to have assisted behind the camera.
