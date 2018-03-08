Kannathil Muthamittal actor Keerthana ties the knot, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in attendance. See photos

PS Keerthana first came under spotlight when she worked with Mani Ratnam in 2002 film Kannathil Muthamittal. She played the adopted daughter of R Madhavan and Simran in the critically and commercially acclaimed film. She did great work and earned the National Award in 2003 for best child artist. She is also the daughter of actor Parthiban and Sita, and on Thursday, she tied the knot with director Akshay. It was an intimate affair, with family and close friends in attendance.

Akshay is the son of acclaimed editor Sreekar Prasad and he directed the remake of Pizza in Hindi.

See photos from the wedding here

Keerthana with Kannathil Muthamittal director Mani Ratnam.

Keerthana and Akash with superstar Rajinikanth.

Akash and Keerthana with Kamal Haasan.

Keerthana and Akash with DMK chief MK Stalin.

Keerthana and Akash with Prabhu Deva.

Keerthana and Akash with Lyricist Vairamuthu.

Keerthana and Akash with director Mysshkin.

Akash and Keerthana with music composer Ilaiyaraaja.

Keerthana and Akash with comedian Vivek.

Keerthana and Akash with director Bala.

Kannathil Muthamittal also won laurels worldwide at film festivals. Titled A Peck on the Cheek the film was the official selection at Toronto International Film Festival. The film centers on the little girl getting to know that she is adopted. Her need to know who her biological parents takes the family to the war-torn Sri Lanka. Interestingly, Keerthana does not work on films as an actor anymore and is said to have assisted behind the camera.

