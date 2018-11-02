Kaveri is my most precious and special gift: Sonali Kulkarni

While growing up, Sonali Kulkarni was shy of birthdays and celebrations. The Gulabjaam actor reveals that birthdays, back then, would mean aukshan by mom and seeking blessings from everyone at home.

Sonali says, “I used to be terribly shy of my birthday, as there was no ritual of celebrating it. The importance of a birthday was limited to seeking blessings from elders, and aukshan by mom. When I was really young, I remember distributing sweets, but that too only for a few years.”

The actor recalls how her first birthday party experience was when she was in college. She realised how people go all out and organise parties. “However, even then I did not have a budget to organise grand parties. But I distinctly remember, after I started working in films, I had organised a party. I had treated my friends to tutti-fruiti cakes and wafers,” smiles the actor.

Sonali with daughter Kaveri

Sonali, remembers another time when she was surprised by the entire unit of her Italian film Fuoco su di me (2005). The director had organised for a special table filled with cheese, wine, food and champagne to celebrate Sonali’s special day. “I vividly remember, I had gone back after the pack up and an assistant director came to call me. I was so worked up because he said the director wants me back on sets. It was only when I reached the place that I realised what was cooking. They all sang happy birthday in Italian and showered me with hugs and gifts.”

This year however, is going to be a working birthday for the Poster Boys (2017) actor. She has two releases this month, Ani...Dr Kashinath Ghanekar and Madhuri. “Every actor looks forward to a ‘die for’ phase like this. I will be promoting my films and I hope to take some time out to spend with my family. I overheard my daughter, Kaveri, discussing with my husband about making me a surprise greeting card. I feel terribly lucky to have these angels in my life. My daughter is my most precious and best gift.”

On the year ahead, Sonali feels she is grateful for all the compliments and awards she has been receiving. “It is a dream come true, my fitness, health and family are in a good place. Work is great and all I can say is cheers.”

