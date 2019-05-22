Ketika Sharma to star opposite Allu Arjun in Trivikram’s film

Delhi girl Ketika Sharma, who rose to fame with her YouTube video Thug Life, has been signed opposite Allu Arjun in an upcoming Telugu film, to be directed by Trivikram. While Pooja Hegde plays the female lead, Ketika will also be seen playing the second female lead. The makers are yet to make an official announcement.

Ketika was recently signed by filmmaker Puri Jagannadh for his upcoming Telugu film called Romantic, which stars his son Puri Akash. The project marks Ketika’s Telugu debut.

The film, which was launched on the occasion of Ugadi on April 6, will be the third time that Trivikram and Arjun will work together after Julayi and S/O Sathyamurty. If the industry buzz is anything to go by, the project is believed to be titled Naana Nenu.

The film also features Tabu in a pivotal role. This appearance will mark her return to Telugu filmdom after two decades. Tabu is believed to play Arjun’s mother in this family drama.

Meanwhile, some reports claim that the film is reportedly based on the Hollywood film The Invention of Lying. Written and directed by the team of Ricky Gervais and Matthew Robinson, the film revolved around the first human with the ability to lie in a world where people could only speak the truth. The makers are yet to officially confirm whether the film is an official remake of The Invention of Lying.

On the eve of New Year, Allu Arjun took to Twitter to announce the project and wrote: “I have been waiting to announce this officially. My Next film #AA19 is with Trivikram garu. Produced by Allu Arvind & Radhakrishna garu.”

