KGF box office day 1: Yash, Srinidhi Shetty’s film smashes records, opens with Rs 18 crore

Kannada film KGF has broken records at the box office in Karnataka with a magnificent opening. The film collected Rs 18 crore in all formats with Rs 12.50 crore made from just the Kannada version. The film also released in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi.

While it emerged as the biggest film in Kannada cinema, it collected a decent Rs 2.10 crore in Hindi. According to a report in Boxofficeindia.com, the collections are double of 2.0’s opening collections in Karnataka though this is a local film while 2.0 was a Tamil film

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also confirmed the box office figures of the film. He tweeted, “#KGF Fri Rs 2.10 cr [1500 screens]. India biz. Note: HINDI version... Performed best in Mumbai... Biz on Day 2 and Day 3 is pivotal.”

#KGF Fri ₹ 2.10 cr [1500 screens]. India biz. Note: HINDI version... Performed best in Mumbai... Biz on Day 2 and Day 3 is pivotal. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2018

Another trade analyst Ramesh Bala also shared the figures of the film’s opening day collections. He tweeted, “#KGF starring #Yash scores big at the Indian Box office, mints 18.1 Cr Nett on day 1. The Hindi version of the film garners 2.1 Cr.”

Starring Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles, KGF has been written and directed by Prashanth Neel. KGF stands for Kolar Gold Fields and is the first instalment in the two-part series. The film is set in the 70s and 80s and also stars Achyuth Kumar and Anant Nag.

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Zero also released on the same day. Starring SRK as a dwarf and Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as the female leads, the Aanand L Rai film has been received with mixed response from the critics. It opened at the box office at around 20 crore. Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had spoken about its clash with KGF, “Zero is releasing on a regular working Friday. The significant Kannada film KGF is also releasing on the same day and will take substantial number of screens and shows. So that can make a difference.”

