Kiara Advani is all praise for co-actor Mahesh Babu: He doesn’t make you feel that he is a super-duper star

Actor Kiara Advani, who is set to make her Telugu film debut in Bharat Ane Nenu opposite actor Mahesh Babu, recently shared the film’s first poster that was received well by her fans.

In Bollywood, Kiara has worked with actors Sushant Singh Rajput (MS Dhoni: The Untold Story; 2016) and Vickey Kaushal (soon-to-be-released Bombay Talkies 2), among others. But working with Mahesh — who enjoys super stardom in South Indian films, particularly in Telugu cinema — has been quite an experience for her.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure. Mahesh is so grounded and super easy to work with. He doesn’t make you feel that he is a super-duper star. He is extremely professional and focused. We had a great time working [together],” says the actor.

She reveals that Mahesh has been “really supportive”. “Even during my close-up shots, he would always stand there, give me my cues and help me say my lines in a certain way. I used to practice with him. He has been very supportive that way,” says Kiara, who also met Mahesh’s wife, actor Namrata Shirodkar.

She recounts an interesting instance from the film’s shoot. “We would usually do 4-5 scenes in a day, but once we had to shoot for a scene and finish it in a particular time slot, as we were running against time. Mahesh just made it so easy. He waited on set with everyone else and didn’t even take a lunch break,” recalls the actor.

Hailing from a non-film background and with only three Bollywood films in her kitty, did she feel like an outsider? “Not for once!” exclaims Kiara. “They [people in South film industry] have been extremely kind to me and I felt at home. I was really pampered on set. So it was quite easy to work there,” she adds, before saying, “There is so much to learn from them including the technicians. So, it has been such an enriching experience.”

Interact with Monika Rawal Kukreja at Twitter/@monikarawal