e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Kolkata theatre icon Usha Ganguly dies at 75

Kolkata theatre icon Usha Ganguly dies at 75

Kolkata theatre icon Usha Ganguly has died at the age of 75. She was alone at home and on Thursday morning her domestic help found her lying unconscious.

regional-movies Updated: Apr 23, 2020 17:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Usha Ganguly had said that she had no life beyond theatre.
Usha Ganguly had said that she had no life beyond theatre.
         

Theatre stalwart Usha Ganguly died in her south Kolkata residence on Thursday morning following a prolonged illness. She was 75.

Ganguly, who founded the theatre group Rangakarmee, which essentially produces Hindi plays, had been one of the biggest names in the Kolkata theatre industry. She won the Sangeet Natak Akademy award in 1998.

Born in Rajasthan in 1945, Ganguly completed her education in Kolkata. She had been engaged in theatre since the early 1970s. She founded Rangakarmee, known for producing socially relevant plays, in 1976.

In an interview a few years ago, Ganguly had said that she had no life except for theatre. Her 1992 direction, the play Rudaali, based on a short story by Mahashweta Devi, has earned an iconic stature since then. Her other plays include Gudiya Ghar (1981), Holi (1989), Court Martial (1991), Himmat Mai (1998), and Mukti (1999). She also collaborated with the late filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh in writing the script of the film Raincoat.

She was trained as a Bharatnatyam dancer and also served as a lecturer in Hindi at a college in Kolkata. She had also served as a member of the Senate of Calcutta University for five years and as a member of the executive committee of Sangeet Natak Akademi.

On Thursday, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her deepest grief at the passing of Ganguly. A senior official of the state government said Ganguly was alone at home and on Thursday morning her domestic help found her lying unconscious. The body will be sent for post-mortem examinations.

tags
top news
Rajnath Singh unveils DRDO-powered mobile lab to speed up Covid-19 screening
Rajnath Singh unveils DRDO-powered mobile lab to speed up Covid-19 screening
ICMR to continue restricted HCQ use despite critical US study: Official
ICMR to continue restricted HCQ use despite critical US study: Official
Covid-19: Centre freezes dearness allowance till July next year
Covid-19: Centre freezes dearness allowance till July next year
LIVE: Growth of coronavirus has been more or less linear, says Health Ministry
LIVE: Growth of coronavirus has been more or less linear, says Health Ministry
Pak batsmen’s 30s, 40s were for team, India’s 100s for themselves: Inzamam
Pak batsmen’s 30s, 40s were for team, India’s 100s for themselves: Inzamam
Hyundai’s profit tumbles 44% in Q1 as car demands plummet due to coronavirus
Hyundai’s profit tumbles 44% in Q1 as car demands plummet due to coronavirus
England players were jealous of Pietersen’s ‘massive’ IPL contract: Vaughan
England players were jealous of Pietersen’s ‘massive’ IPL contract: Vaughan
Mumbai to modify anaesthesia machines into ventilators for mild Covid-19 symptoms
Mumbai to modify anaesthesia machines into ventilators for mild Covid-19 symptoms
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 VaccineCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyTablighi JamaatPakistan

don't miss

latest news

India news

regional movies