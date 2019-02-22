LKG movie review: RJ Balaji’s political satire hits all the rights spots

Film: LKG

Director: K.R Prabhu

Cast: RJ Balaji, Priya Anand, Mayil Swamy and JK Riteish and Nanjil Sampath

Rating: 3/5

Even if you’ve even passively followed the state of politics in Tamil Nadu during the last two years, you know enough to laugh at the mockery of the system. This has had an adverse effect on the attitude of general public towards politics and even voting for that matter. RJ Balaji’s LKG, which is a very topical political satire-cum-drama, asks all the important questions and hits all the rights spots while serving as an eye-opener to truly understand politics and the real power of voting.

Balaji plays Lalgudi Karuppaiah Gandhi aka LKG, a councillor with political ambitions. With many tricks up his sleeve, he knows the right strings to pull to get a job done. From helping people in his neighbourhood to get admission for their kids in an international school to getting his cut in the local road contract; he knows how to earn a few extra bucks and at the same time earn his share of publicity by hook or by crook. The story follows his political journey from a local councillor to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

In the introduction scene, it has been made very evident that LKG is not in politics for the people, but for himself. This is established very early on when we see him worshipping Vijay Mallya and popular political characters from Tamil films. He’s street smart and can turn any situation in his favour. When he locks horns with a powerful politician who has built a political empire over last three decades, the means he employs to deal with the situation again emphasise how there is right or wrong in politics.

The film is Balaji’s show all the way. He shines both as actor and writer in delivering a highly relevant political satire that takes references from contemporary cinema, politics and social media to make the film even more entertaining. There’s a hilarious stretch about meme creators and the role they play in our lives. The film does get slightly over indulgent at times but it makes up for it with great jokes at regular intervals.

LKG recreates several political scenes from recent times. The whole hospital scenario featuring J. Jayalalithaa is one among them and it only makes us understand how the whole situation was handled in a hush-hush manner. The film strikes a fine balance between satire and drama, never going overboard in trying to make its point. Priya Anand, who looks fabulous like never before, chips in with a refreshing performance as a political strategist who helps Balaji reach his goal. Nanjil Sampath, Mayil Swami and JK Riteish play their respective parts quite well.

LKG can’t be brushed aside as any other political satire. As much as Balaji plays to his strengths and relies heavily on comedy to make his point, this is a very important and relevant film that encourages us to see politics from a different point of view.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 14:28 IST