Madonna Sebastian may play a cameo in Vijay Sethupathi’s Junga

Madonna Sebastian, who worked with Vijay Sethupathi in Kadhalum Kadanthu Pogum and Kavan might be teaming up with the Vikram Vedha actor in his upcoming film Junga.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, the actor-singer is said to have been approached for a cameo in Vijay’s next outing Junga, which he has produced on a lavish budget.

After winning over hearts of Malayalam audiences with Premam, Madonna made a splash with a few more projects before shifting her focus to singing. It is unclear if she has given her nod. Madonna is an independent singer and has worked on several popular numbers.

Junga, directed by Gokul, is on the verge of completion. It’s a gangster comedy that’s predominantly shot across Europe. Instead of taking remuneration, Vijay agreed to produce the film on a profit-sharing basis and the rumour has it that he spent a whopping Rs 20 crore on the production. Also starring Sayyeshaa, the film will explore different dimensions of Vijay, who will be seen in different avatars.

Junga is eyeing summer release, provided the ongoing strike in Tamil Nadu is called off soon. Not long ago, Vijay Sethupathi and the crew of Junga left to Paris to shoot some important scenes, despite the shutdown in Tamil filmdom.

