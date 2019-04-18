Maharishi: Mahesh Babu completes shoot for the film, director shares pics from wrap party

Filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally on Thursday shared a post to mark the completion of his upcoming film Maharshi. The film stars Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

“Maharshi. It’s a wrap. A Journey that will be remembered and cherished for a long time. Thank You Mahesh Babu sir for all the support & trust,” Vamshi tweeted. The film, which also stars Allari Naresh, marks Vamshi’s maiden collaboration with Mahesh Babu. This combination has already created quite the hype.

#Maharshi.. IT'S A WRAP... A Journey that will be remembered and cherished for a long time..Thank You @urstrulyMahesh Sir for all the support & Trust.. Thank You @hegdepooja @allarinaresh @ThisIsDSP @KUMohanan1 & the whole Team.. Without You All nothing was possible..:) #SSMB25 pic.twitter.com/jzvNTDZNla — Vamshi Paidipally (@directorvamshi) April 18, 2019

Maharshi was originally planned to be released on April 25. Following rumours last month that the release has been postponed, the makers released a statement and clarified that the film is on track for April 25 release. However, a week later, producer Dil Raju in a press meet confirmed that the release has been pushed to May 9. He revealed the reason for postponement of the release is post-production work which is taking more time than expected.

Pictures from Maharshi’s wrap party.

The film, which has been jointly produced by Dil Raju, Ashwini Dutt and PVP Cinema, has music by Devi Sri Prasad while KU Mohanan is cranking the camera. Not long ago, rumours emerged that Mahesh 25 could be based on some international series. When a fan pointed this out and asked Vamshi to clarify, the latter wrote on Twitter that the news is baseless as his film is not based on any series. Having won over audiences and critics alike with this last film, the slice-of-drama Oopiri, which explores the bond of a quadriplegic millionaire and his convict-turned-caretaker, audiences are eager to know what Paidipally has to offer with Mahesh Babu.

