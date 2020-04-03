e-paper
Mahesh Babu bonds over Stuart Little with daughter in lockdown, see pic

Mahesh Babu is spending the lockdown period catching up on animation films with daughter Sitara.

regional-movies Updated: Apr 03, 2020 16:47 IST
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Mahesh Babu is spending time at home.
Actor Mahesh Babu, who was last seen on screen in Telugu film Sarileru Neekevvaru, is making the best use of 21-day lockdown period by bonding with his daughter Sitara by watching animated/live-action comedy film Stuart Little.

On Friday, Mahesh tweeted: “Father & daughter exclusive. Stuart Little streaming now. Lockdown mode. Can’t wait to watch part 2 tomorrow. Let’s all find our little something to do at home. Loved ones will pull us all though this.”

 

Mahesh Babu recently donated Rs 1 crore towards the CM relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“Lauding the exemplary efforts of our government in tackling the coronavirus and doing their best to contain it, I’ve decided to do my part, contributing Rs 1 crore to the CM relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” Mahesh said in a statement, urging others to come forward and contribute in any which way possible.

On the career front, Mahesh is expected to be seen playing an extended cameo in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu film, Acharya. Originally, the role was supposed to be played Ram Charan; however, since he’s busy with the shoot of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, the makers opted for Mahesh instead.

Mahesh will also soon commence work on his next Telugu project with director Vamshi Paidipally. The duo will be reuniting after the grand success of their previous film, Maharshi.

The star’s last release Sarileru Neekevvaru was a box-office blockbuster. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box-office. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician.

The film also featured Prakash Raj, Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who returned to face the arc lights after 13 years, in crucial roles. Prakash Raj played the antagonist.

