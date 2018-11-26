Mahesh Babu has a 106 year old fan, and this was his reaction when he met her. See pics

Actor Mahesh Babu has a huge fan following among women, thanks to his charming looks and down-to-earth demeanour. The actor meets his fans occasionally, but when he met his fan Relangi Satyavati from Rajahmundry in Andra Pradesh, the actor felt “happy, blessed and grateful “ for all the love. Relangi is a 106-year-old woman who travelled to the sets of actor’s upcoming movie Maharshi to meet him.

Mahesh also shared a picture on his Instagram account and captioned the image, “It’s amazing how love transcends through ages... Humbled to see & feel that kind of love coming from someone generations apart from mine❤ The love from my fans has always overwhelmed me but 106-year old Relangi Satyavati garu coming all the way from Rajahmundry to bless me has touched every corner of my heart. Glad I could make her happy but in all honesty, I am happier than her. God bless her! Feeling happy, blessed & grateful for all this love. #blessedencounters.”

The actor began shooting for the film in Hyderabad after the cast wrapped up the New York schedule a few days ago. Recently, it was also reported that the makers are erecting a grand set to shoot the film. While initially they wanted to shoot the film in a village, they later decided to erect a set instead, which reportedly costs Rs 8 crore. According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, a source close to the unit was quoted as saying, “They have to shoot many scenes in a village with Mahesh Babu, Naresh and others, so they have erected a big village set at RFC (Ramoji Film City) that costs nearly Rs 8 crore. The village scenes are very important and they mostly feature Mahesh Babu and Naresh, as the story revolves around them.”

See | Mahesh Babu meets his 106-year-old fan from Rajahmundry

Mahesh Babu will plays the role of Rishi in Maharshi, which is the 25th film of his career. From the teaser released on the occasion of the actor’s birthday, it is clear that he will be seen playing the role of a college student. The film is directed by Vamshi Paidipelly and will feature Pooja Hegde in the lead role. Maharshi is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Aswini Dutt and is expected to release in April 2019.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 20:32 IST