Mahesh Babu lauds the work of Telangana Police amid Covid-19 lockdown, extends gratitude for their dedication

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 15:45 IST

Telugu star Mahesh Babu on Thursday took to Twitter to laud Telangana Police for their relentless work in spearheading the fight against coronavirus pandemic. He also thanked them for their selfless dedication.

“I want to take this moment to wholeheartedly thank the Telangana police force for spearheading the battle against COVID-19. Their relentless hard work is absolutely outstanding,” Mahesh Babu tweeted.

I want to take this moment to wholeheartedly thank the Telangana police force for spearheading the battle against COVID-19. Their relentless hard work is absolutely outstanding. pic.twitter.com/RKFS5HgWsD — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 9, 2020

He further added: “Immense gratitude for safeguarding our lives and the health of our families during these most challenging times. Saluting your selfless dedication towards our country and its people.”

Immense gratitude for safeguarding our lives and the health of our families during these most challenging times !! Saluting your selfless dedication towards our country and it's people. 🙏🙏🙏@TelanganaCOPs @hydcitypolice #StayHomeStaySafe — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 9, 2020

Mahesh was one of the first few stars from Telugu filmdom to come forward and donate to coronavirus relief. He has donated Rs 1 crore towards the CM relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“Lauding the exemplary efforts of our government in tackling the coronavirus and doing their best to contain it, I’ve decided to do my part, contributing Rs. 1 crore to the CM relief fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana,” Mahesh said in a statement, urging others to come forward and contribute in any which way possible.

On the career front, Mahesh was last seen on screen in Anil Ravipudi directed Telugu entertainer Sarileru Neekevvaru. In the film, Mahesh Babu played a soldier who comes to a small town and saves a family from the clutches of a rowdy politician. The movie went on to gross over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

Sarileru Neekevvaru also starred Rashmika Mandanna and veteran actor Vijayashanti, who returned to face the arc lights after 13 years, in crucial roles. Prakash Raj plays the antagonist. Vijayashanti, who was last on screen in 2006 film, Nayudamma, was seen playing a professor in the movie. Director Anil Ravipudi had said that even after being out action for over a decade, he found Vijayashanti to be extremely disciplined. Mahesh will next reunite with Maharshi director Vamshi Paidipally for a new project which is expected to take off later this year.

