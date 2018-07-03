Mahesh Babu’s 25th film will release on Ugadi, 2019

After Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu’s next project is with director Vamshi Paidapally. The team is currently in Dehradun, shooting for the project tentatively titled SSMB25. The makers have now announced that the project will release for Ugadi in 2019.

The official Twitter page of Sri Venkateswara Creations shared, “Ugadi 2019 will be extra special. Super Star @urstrulymahesh’s #SSMB25 will be releasing on the 5th of April 2019. @directorvamshi, @allarinaresh, @hegdepooja, @thisisdsp. #SSMB25onApril5th.”

The cast and crew, who are in Dehradun, also celebrated Allari Naresh’s birthday at the shooting location and the pictures from the celebration were also shared on Twitter. Allari Naresh plays a pivotal role in SSMB25 and his character’s name is Ravi in the film.

This film will be the first collaboration between the director and actor. After the success of Nagarjuna-Karthi starrer Oopiri, there is a lot of expectations pinned on this project. The film is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Ashwini Dutt.

Earlier, Pooja Hegde had confirmed her part in the film on her Twitter handle. She tweeted, “Glad to announce my next Telugu film with Mahesh Babu and Vamsi Paidipally. Looking forward to get together and create a beautiful film for you all to watch. Excited.”

