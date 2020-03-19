Mahesh Babu shares the perfect way to stop coronavirus pandemic, watch video

regional-movies

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 14:18 IST

Actor Mahesh Babu took to social media to explain how social distancing can help stop the spread of coronavirus. Mahesh shared a video that shows matchsticks lined up with some of them on fire. As the fire spreads, one of the matchsticks steps out of the line and stops further spreading of the fire.

Featuring the apt display of how rapidly coronavirus can spread, Mahesh the video and wrote on Instagram, “Social distancing is the need of the hour!! It’s a tough call but we need to make it. This is time to sacrifice our social life and prioritize public safety. Stay indoors as much as you can and make the most of this phase with your family and loved ones. This will keep the virus from spreading and save many lives. Ensure you wash your hands frequently and keep your environment clean. Use hand sanitizers as much as possible, use masks only if you think you are sick... Let’s continue to follow all the necessary steps until this passes. We are in it together and we will see this through... Let’s beat #COVID19 together #StaySafe.”

Government has issued clear advisories for people to avoid going out to public places unless absolutely necessary. Cinema halls, malls, schools, colleges and government offices have been closed in most states and citizens have been asked to avoid any gathering of more than 50 people.

Films and TV shows have cancelled their shoot schedules at least until March 31. Film releases have also been postponed. Most of celebrities in India and abroad are writing social media posts asking fans to stay at home and suggesting ways for staying safe in the wake of the pandemic.

