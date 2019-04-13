Majili earns Rs 45cr in its first week worldwide, becomes Naga Chaitanya’s highest week one grosser

Actors Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have delivered their first blockbuster since they entered wedlock, with Telugu romantic drama, Majili - the film has collected a whopping Rs 45 crore in its first week worldwide. The couple earlier worked together in Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam and Auto Nagar Surya and Majili is their biggest blockbuster ever. According to trade pundits, the film has registered the biggest first week numbers for Chaitanya in his career as well.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Majili is centered on Poorna (Naga Chaitanya) and his journey in life seen through the eyes of three women. Samantha plays his wife in Majili and her character of Sravani has impressed audiences and critics alike.In its first week worldwide, Majili approximately collected around Rs. 3.3 crore from overseas and another 3.3 crore from Karnataka and rest of India.

The film, which also starred Divyansha Kaushik, Atul Kulkarni and Rao Ramesh among others, featured Chaitanya in the role of a failed cricketer.

Meanwhile, Samantha’s terrific form with back-to-back successful films continues with Majili. Her last release Super Deluxe, despite being a film for niche audiences, did decent business in cinemas and stunned audiences with its quirky narrative.

Last year, Samantha had four blockbusters to her credit in the form of Rangasthalam, Mahanati, Irumbu Thirai and U Turn. Her next release is Telugu comedy O Baby, which has been directed by Nandini Reddy.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 13:32 IST