Pankaj Tripathi to cameo in Angrezi Medium, says ‘my love and respect for Irrfan made me say yes’

Actor Pankaj Tripathi will appear in a cameo role in Irrfan Khan’s Angrezi Medium. Pankaj, who broke out after an acclaimed supporting performance in Newton, and has appeared in prominent shows for Netflix, Amazon and Hotstar, agreed to the cameo because of his love for Irrfan.

A Mid Day report quoted Pankaj as saying, “It is my love and respect for Irrfan and my friendship with Dinoo [Dinesh Vijan] that made me say yes.” The tabloid also added that Pankaj may play Tony - a vehicle-dealer who helps the lead character and his on-screen daughter in reaching America.

Producer Dinesh Vijan also told the tabloid that he finds Pankaj lucky for his films. “He is my lucky mascot; I find a way to include him in my films. He’s a huge admirer of Irrfan and was more than happy to lend himself in a small way,” he was quoted as saying. Dinesh has worked with Pankaj in Stree (2018) and Luka Chuppi.

Angrezi Medium is a sequel to Irrfan’s 2016 surprise hit Hindi Medium. Cocktail’s Homi Adajania is directing the new project. The upcoming film will trace the story of Irrfan’s onscreen daughter, played by Pataakha actor Radhika Madan, who wants to go abroad for higher studies. Kareena Kapoor Khan is rumoured to be playing Irrfan’s wife in the movie. Pakistani actor Saba Qarim played Irrfan;s wife in the original.

Angrezi Medium will be shot in Udaipur and London. They began shooting the first schedule in Udaipur last week.

