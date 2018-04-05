Malayalam actor Kollam Ajith dies at 56, Mohanlal leads industry in paying last respects

Actor Kollam Ajith, a popular face in Malayalam cinema in the 1990s, died on Thursday morning in Kochi. His end came at 3.40 am, reports Malayalam Manorama. He was 56. Actor Mohanlal was among the first few to pay homage to the actor. Sharing a picture of Kollam, the actor took to Twitter to pay his last respects.

The actor, who was reportedly suffering from stomach-related ailments, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi. He is survived by his wife Prameela, daughter Gayathri and son Sreehari.

Though Ajith made his debut in 1983 in noted filmmaker Padmarajan’s film Parannu Parannu Parannu, he became a regular feature in many Malayalam films through the 1990s. Soon, he diversified to work in other industries as well including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. He reportedly worked in close to 500 films across South Indian languages.

He major films include Yuvajanotsavam, Nadodikkattu, No.20 Madras Mail, Nirnayam, Aaraam Thampuran, Olympiyan Anthony Adam and Valliettan, reports Indian Express.

He last worked in a film called Ivan Ardhanaari in 2012.

