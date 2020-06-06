e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, wife Lidiya welcome baby boy, see post here

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas, wife Lidiya welcome baby boy, see post here

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas took to Twitter to announce that he and his wife Lidiya have been blessed with a baby boy. They already have a daughter together.

regional-movies Updated: Jun 06, 2020 17:09 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tovino Thomas and wife Lidiya already have a daughter named Izza.
Tovino Thomas and wife Lidiya already have a daughter named Izza.
         

Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas and his wife Lidiya have become parents to a baby boy. They already have a daughter, named Izza.

The actor took to Twitter to make the announcement. He posted a picture with ‘It’s a boy’ written on it with baby feet in the picture. No sooner did he make the announcement, that his industry colleagues congratulated the couple. Actor Dulquer Salmaan wrote: “Congrats Tovi and Lidiya !!! Little Izza must be super excited to have a baby brother !! Lots of love to your family from ours.” Director Santosh Sivan said, “woweee.” Kannada actor Samyukta Hornad, too, congratulated him and wrote: “Congratulations :)” Tovino’s many fans also flooded his comments section with good wishes.

 

Tovino was recently in news when he lashed out at right-wing organisations after they brought down a church built for the shoot of an upcoming Malayalam film, Minnal Murali. On May 24, members of Antharashtra Hindu Parishad (AHP) and Bajrang Dal demolished the set as it was close to Adi Sankaracharya mutt in Kalady, Ernakulum.

 

View this post on Instagram

#stayhome #staysafe #stayfit #stayhappy

A post shared by Tovino Thomas (@tovinothomas) on

Lashing out at them, Tovino wrote in a Facebook post, “Minnal Murali’s first schedule at Wayanad had been in progress when the set for the second schedule began construction at Kalady. It was carried out by art director Manu Jagad and team, under special instructions by stunt choreographer Vlad Rimburg.”

 

Also read: Begusarai actor Rajesh Kareer asks people to stop giving him more money, says ‘I’ve received more than I’m worthy of’

He had added that permissions had been sought from concerned authorities for the purpose. “And as we were about to start shooting in this set – which was built on a considerable cost, the whole country went into lockdown, following which our shoot was paused, just like all others,” he added in his post.

Tovino has been part of many successful films, a recent one being Mohanlal starrer Lucifer, which hit the screens in 2019. Directed by Prithviraj and starring Mohanlal in the lead, the film became the fastest Malayalam film to enter the Rs 100 crore club. Tweeted about Mohanlal had written: “In just 8 days, Lucifer is in the coveted 100 crore club. This is truly humbling. As a result of your unwavering support, Malayalam film industry is being launched into uncharted territories. Well done Prithviraj and team L.”

Incidentally, it is also the third Malayalam film to make Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
‘This is Demon 2.0’: Rahul Gandhi launches searing attack on Centre
‘This is Demon 2.0’: Rahul Gandhi launches searing attack on Centre
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
Addressing pre-Covid issues to be crucial for India’s recovery
Addressing pre-Covid issues to be crucial for India’s recovery
‘Unlock doesn’t mean freedom’, says Adityanath as govt looks to reopen economy
‘Unlock doesn’t mean freedom’, says Adityanath as govt looks to reopen economy
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
USA protests: Indian-American shelters 70 demonstrators in his house
USA protests: Indian-American shelters 70 demonstrators in his house
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In