Manju Warrier meets with an accident on sets of Santosh Sivan’s Jack and Jill, suffers minor injuries

Actor Manju Warrier met with an accident on the sets of her upcoming film Jack and Jill while shooting an action sequence. On Wednesday, the crew was reportedly shooting a high-voltage action sequence in Haripad, Kerala, when the actor suffered minor injuries on her forehead.

A source told IB Times that the actor was rushed to a nearby hospital where she received few stitches. This particular schedule of the film was to end on December 7. However, owing to Manju’s injury, it has been extended by few days.

Jack and Jill, directed by acclaimed cinematographer-turned-director Santosh Sivan, is a suspense thriller. It also stars Kalidas Jayaram and Soubin Shahir. This movie will mark Santosh’s comeback to the Malayalam film industry after his critically acclaimed work, Urmi in 2011.

Manju will be seen next in Mohanlal’s magnum opus titled Odiyan, which is slated to release on December 14. The film is directed by Shrikumar Menon and is produced by Anthony Perumbavoor.

She is also working with the Malayalam superstar on another project titled Lucifer. Lucifer marks the debut of actor Prithviraj as director.

