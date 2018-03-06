Manoj Joshi’s next film Mantr reminds him of his ancestors

Actor Manoj Joshi prefers picking roles and scripts that are close to his heart. So when the script of the Marathi film Mantr was narrated to him, the actor knew at once that he had to be a part of the project, which talks about the importance of vedas and the reason behind their existence.

Manoj says he shares a strong connection with subjects such as the vedas and astrology, because his family used to study and practise them. “My father, grandfather and even his grandfather had strong connections with the vedas and had studied the same. They would genuinely help people in distress. We need to understand that astrology is not about fleecing people. There is a genuine scientific explanation for all of its practices. I strongly believe in the vedas and it is my upbringing that has helped me become what I am today.” says Manoj, who has featured in Marathi films such as Fakt Ladh Mhana (2011), Narbachi Wadi (2013) and Dashkriya (2017), to name a few.

Speaking about the film, Manoj says, “Humankind has reached the moon and Mars; we claim to have conquered the universe with our feats. However, why have we been unable to conquer or understand our minds? Why do we find it difficult to control our minds? Well, this is because we have bound our ancestral learnings and teachings by the thread of religion. It is high time we separate religion from vedas or spirituality. People who misuse religion need to stop, and I aim to spread this message with this film.”

He adds that the current generation is unaware of the point of vedas. “It is sad that they have created a superficial layer and haven’t given much though to it. I am not asking you to blindly follow traditions or superstition. All I am saying is, look at the specifics of certain philosophies taught by our ancestors. You will realise the strength of belief. This is exactly what the film talks about.”

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) actor adds that humans have developed a rational mindset over the years. “One has to just stay positive and true to oneself. You mental state is your biggest strength. I strongly suggest that one should at least believe in a divine presence; such a presence need not be a religious figure at all.”