Marathi film and television actor Ramesh Bhatkar dead at 70: Reports

Marathi film actor Ramesh Bhatkar has died. He was 70. According to a report in The Times of India, breathed his last at the Elizabeth Hospital in Mumbai. He was suffering from lung cancer and was undergoing treatment in Pune and Mumbai.

“He fought bravely as much as he could. But in the last one month, he was in tremendous pain and we all were worried. He was in ICU for the last fifteen days,” actor Jaywant Wadkar told PTI. Bhatkar’s last rites will be held at 10.30 pm at Shivaji Park.

Ramesh was known for his work in television series such as Commander and Hello Inspector. He made his debut with the Marathi movie Chandoba Chandoba Bhaglaas in 1977. He went on to work in AshtaVinayak (1978), Duniya Kari Salam, Maaherchi Manasa, Aapli Maanasa, and Maherchi Sadi. He was also acted in plays.

Ramesh is survived by his wife Mrudula and son Harshavardhan Bhatkar.

In 2007, a case was registered against Bhatkar, film director Ravi Naidu and five others for the alleged rape of a 17-year-old. He was later discharged by the district and sessions court in 2010.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 18:59 IST