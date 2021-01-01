Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 to release on Amazon Prime, watch teaser

regional-movies

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 17:15 IST

The makers of Mohanlal starrer upcoming Malayalam crime drama Drishyam 2 on Friday on the occasion of New Year announced that the film will skip its theatrical release and land on Amazon Prime. The announcement was made via the teaser release.

Drishyam 2 becomes the first mainstream Malayalam film to announce its direct-OTT release in 2021. The sequel to the highly successful 2015 film, which will begin from where Drishyam left off, promises to raise the stakes with double the thrills.

The teaser gives us a glimpse into the life of George Kutty, played by Mohanlal, and his family and how they are coping with the fall-out from the fateful night. With the entire family harbouring a secret that could make or break them, the gripping teaser, sets the premise of what lies in store.

Speaking about the film actor Mohanlal said in a statement:, “Drishyam was one-of-a-kind thriller film, way ahead of its time, that was loved by all. With Drishyam 2, we are taking the story of George Kutty and his family ahead from where we left it off. I am delighted to associate with Amazon Prime Video to release one of the most-awaited movies of the year.

The sequel marks the reunion of Mohanlal and filmmaker Jeetu Joseph. Interestingly, the duo recently joined hands for Malayalam thriller, Ram. The makers of Ram even released a title poster when the project was announced. However, Jeetu recently revealed that he put Ram on hold to commence work on Drishyam 2.

Also read: Arjun Rampal hints at drugs probe in new post, says many friends ‘disappeared’: ‘I have never been on the wrong side of the law’

Drishyam 2 went on the floors last September. It also stars Meena, who was part of the first part, as the leading lady.

Drishyam, which is the story of a father covering up a murder to save his family, was the first Malayalam film to gross over Rs 50 crore. The sequel will also star Meena, who played Mohanlal’s wife in the first part.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal recently started shooting for his latest Malayalam film Aaraattu, which is being directed by B Unnikrishnan. This project marks the fourth time collaboration of Mohanlal and filmmaker Unnikrishnan.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter