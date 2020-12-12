Teaser of Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 to be unveiled on Christmas: report

regional-movies

The teaser of Mohanlal’s upcoming Malayalam crime drama Drishyam 2 will be released on December 25 on the occasion of Christmas, as per multiple reports. The film is a sequel to the highly successful Drishyam, which was released in 2013.

The team recently wrapped up the shoot and is currently occupied with the post-production work.The sequel marks the reunion of Mohanlal and filmmaker Jeetu Joseph. Interestingly, the duo recently joined hands for Malayalam thriller, Ram. The makers of Ram even released a title poster when the project was announced. However, Jeetu recently revealed that he has put Ram on hold to commence work on Drishyam 2

Drishyam 2 went on the floors in September. It also stars Meena, who was part of the first part, as the female lead. Drishyam, which is the story of a father covering up a murder to save his family, was the first Malayalam film to gross over Rs 50 crore.

Meanwhile, Mohanlal recently started shooting for his latest Malayalam film Aaraattu, which is being directed by B. Unnikrishnan. This project marks the fourth time collaboration of Mohanlal and filmmaker Unnikrishnan.

Tipped to be an action-thriller, Aaraattu has been written by UdayaKrishna, who had worked with Mohanlal in his runaway blockbuster, Pulimurugan.

Mohanlal was last seen in Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, which has a sequel in the pipeline. Lucifer was the first Malayalam film to gross over Rs 200 crore worldwide. The film, a political thriller, saw Mohanlal play a character called Stephen Nedumpally. Produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the film also starred Vivek Oberoi, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith and Manju Warrier in crucial roles.

