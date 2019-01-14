Moothon teaser: Nivin Pauly’s next film puts the focus on Dharavi

Nivin Pauly’s upcoming film Moothon’s teaser was shared by the actor on his Twitter page. It is a timelapse of the slums of Mumbai and how they look from morning till evening with skyscrapers in the backdrop. Moothon is a bilingual that will release in Malayalam and Hindi, making this film Nivin Pauly’s first Bollywood movie.

The title of the film, Moothon, means an elder sibling. The plot of the film is about how a 14-year-old boy goes in search of his older sibling and what happens after that. Nivin Pauly’s first look, which was released in 2018, created a lot of buzz.

He sports a buzz cut, a scar on his face and a nose ring, making his look edgy. Many fans also noticed how Nivin Pauly’s look was quite similar to that of Jason Momoa’s in Game of Thrones season 1.

Speaking of the film and making his debut in Bollywood, Nivin told IANS, “The language part is always challenging. For a Malayali actor, it won’t be that comfortable to do a film in Tamil, Telugu or Hindi. I believe we should push ourselves by crossing boundaries. I think every actor should attempt that in their career. There is one blessed career that God gave us and we shouldn’t be sitting in one place and getting comfortable. There is no harm in trying something new.”

Moothon also stars Shobita Dhulipala, Roshan Mathew and others in pivotal roles.

Nivin Pauly’s next, Michael, will release on January 18.

