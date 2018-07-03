Nadodigal 2 teaser features Sasikumar as the man who helps all. Watch video

Nadodigal 2, sequel to the hit 2009 film, is being directed by Samuthirakani. The film’s teaser, released on social media on Monday, features Sasikumar as the good Samaritan. He says, “You will always seek help for yourself, while I will seek help for all of us.”

The teaser was unveiled by actor Suriya who wrote on Twitter, “So looking forward to this film @thondankani @msasikumardir Happy to present Naadodigal -2 teaser!!”

In the first part too, Sasikumar as Karunakaran tries to help a friend elope with his girlfriend. In the process, he loses his love and one of his friends becomes deaf while the other walks with a limp because of physical damage. These friends then come to a realisation that the friends that they helped elope will be separating soon, and the rage that follows leads to a surprise climax.

Nadodigal 2 stars Athulya and Anjali in addition to Sasikumar and the music will be composed by Justin Prabhakaran. The film is being bankrolled under Madras Enterprises and produced by S Nandagopal.

