Nandamuri Balakrishna donates Rs 1.25 crore towards coronavirus relief fund

regional-movies

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 14:00 IST

Telugu actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, who was last seen in Telugu film Ruler, on Friday announced a donation of Rs 1.25 crore towards coronavirus relief fund.

According to a statement released from the actor’s side, he has donated Rs 50 lakh each to CM relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. He has donated Rs 25 lakh towards Corona Crisis Charity for the welfare of cine workers of Telugu filmdom.

Over the last couple of weeks, several Telugu actors have donated to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Baahubali star Prabhas has so far donated Rs 4.5 crore while Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi donated Rs 2 crore and 1 crore, respectively.

Other Telugu actors who’ve donated include Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan Varun Tej, Ravi Teja, Vishwak Sen, Sai Dharam Tej and Sharwanand among others.

Actor Chiranjeevi is leading from the front on behalf of Telugu film industry to fight against coronavirus pandemic. “The lockdown situation while mandatory to deal with the coronavirus, also adversely impacts the lives of daily wage workers and lower income groups in the country including Telugu film industry. Keeping this in mind, I am donating Rs. 1 crore for providing relief to the film workers,” Chiranjeevi had tweeted.

Chiranjeevi recently joined hands with his colleagues Akkineni Nagarjuna, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej to record a special song to spread the fight against coronavirus scare.

Also read: Anushka Sharma interrupts Virat Kohli’s live chat with Kevin Pietersen: ‘Chalo chalo dinner time’

He further revealed they shot the song while staying in their respective homes. The song has been sung and composed by music director Koti. The song highlights the importance of fighting coronavirus by staying home and taking the necessary steps to combat the spread of the virus. The song also talks about the need to kill the virus by fighting together.

On the career front, Balakrishna may be next seen in Telugu remake of recent Malayalam blockbuster, Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Follow @htshowbiz for more