Rana Daggubati and Nandamuri Balakrishna may team up for Ayyappanum Koshiyum Telugu remake

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 15:45 IST

Actors Rana Daggubati and Nandamuri Balakrishna are most likely to team up for the first for the Telugu remake of recent Malayalam blockbuster, Ayyappanum Koshiyum. As per a report by Deccan Chronicle, both Rana and Balakrishna have expressed their interest when they were recently approached with the offer.

“Actually, Balakrishna wants to work with veteran director B. Gopal who was looking for a good subject. The former suggested this Malayalam film to Gopal. However, Sitara Entertainment has actually bought the remake rights of the film, and it is up to them whether they produce the film with Balakrishna,” a source was quoted saying in the report.

Directed by Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum tells the story of its title characters, Ayyappan Nair and Koshy Kurian, who lock horns over an incident and their egos take them on a wild trip. While Biju Menon played the character Ayyappan Nair, a policeman with unblemished records, Prithviraj was seen as a retired army havildar Koshy Kurian, who had put in 16 years of service.

Apparently, Balakrishna is interested to play the role of retired army havildar. He hopes to have Rana essay the cop’s role, played by Biju Menon. “Rana has also shown interest in doing the film, but he wants full clarity regarding the director and producer,” the source added.

The film, which has emerged as a box-office hit, also featured director Ranjith as Prithviraj’s father. Gowri Nandha and Anna Reshma Rajan played the female leads. At the box-office, Ayyappanum Koshiyum is said to have minted over Rs. 30 crore since its release on February 7.

In Tamil, the film is all set to be remade with Sasikumar and Sarath Kumar in the lead roles. It’s still not sure who will essay which character. Producer Kathiresan has acquired the Tamil remake rights.

