e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Regional Movies / Nani resumes shooting for Telugu film Tuck Jagadish, teases with a picture

Nani resumes shooting for Telugu film Tuck Jagadish, teases with a picture

Actor Nani has joined the sets of his upcoming Telugu film Tuck Jagadish. He shared a picture from the sets with his fans on Twitter. After being shot briefly, the shooting had stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic.

regional-movies Updated: Oct 08, 2020 14:52 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Nani will be seen as a cricketer in Tuck Jagadish.
Nani will be seen as a cricketer in Tuck Jagadish.
         

Actor Nani, who was recently seen in Amazon Prime’s serial killer thriller V, has resumed shooting for his upcoming Telugu film Tuck Jagadish in Hyderabad on Wednesday. He has teased audiences with a picture from the sets.

“Jagadish joins. Tuck begins (sic),” Nani tweeted and shared a picture.

 

To be produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi, the film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh and Ritu Varma as the leading ladies.

This will be director Shiva Nirvana’s third film. His last outing was Naga Chaitanya and Samantha starrer Majili, which went on to become a blockbuster. The film tracked the journey of a failed cricketer and his life post a nasty breakup. This will be Shiva’s second film with Nani after Ninnu Kori, which was a runaway hit.

Tuck Jagadish was officially announced last December with a poster. After briefly shooting earlier this year, filming had to be stopped when the coronavirus pandemic struck. The film was slated for release in December. However, it has now been pushed to next year and the makers are yet to officially announce the release date.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer reveals how she spent days in jail: ‘She conducted yoga classes for inmates, lived like commoner’

Upon completing this project, Nani will commence on two more projects he has in his kitty. One of his upcoming projects is titled Shyam Singha Roy in the pipeline. To be directed by Taxiwaala fame Rahul Sankrityan, the film will feature three heroines. Sai Pallavi has been confirmed as one of the leading ladies. The makers are yet to finalise the rest of the cast and crew.

As a producer, Nani has two projects in the pipeline. He recently commissioned sequels to HIT and AWE.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
PM Modi assures Abdullah Abdullah of India’s support for Afghan peace process
PM Modi assures Abdullah Abdullah of India’s support for Afghan peace process
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
PLA at its doors, India looks at new security rule to punch Chinese firms
Freedom of speech is most abused, says SC on ‘fake news’ on Tablighi Jamaat
Freedom of speech is most abused, says SC on ‘fake news’ on Tablighi Jamaat
PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
PM Modi to hand over Aadhaar-like cards for properties mapped by drones
Police use tear gas, lathi charge protesters at BJP youth wing’s Nabanna Chalo rally in Kolkata
Police use tear gas, lathi charge protesters at BJP youth wing’s Nabanna Chalo rally in Kolkata
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Be happy, wrote ex-CBI chief Ashwani Kumar before death by suicide
Hostage diplomacy: Canada asks NATO to track China moves in South China Sea
Hostage diplomacy: Canada asks NATO to track China moves in South China Sea
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
Hathras Case: Dalit Perspective with Suraj Yengde | On The Record
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

regional movies

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In