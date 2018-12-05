Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s first look from Petta out, plays Singaar Singh. See pic

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of Singaar Singh in his debut Tamil film Petta, starring Rajinikanth in the lead. The first look of the actor from the film was shared by the makers on Twitter on Wednesday.

Nawazuddin portrays an older man in the film, complete with spectacles and grey hair. The backdrop is the same as the church that Rajinikanth destroys in the motion poster and the one used in the first look reveal of Vijay Sethupathi as Jithu. Nawazuddin’s look too has a shadow in the backdrop that can be none other than Rajini.

Petta team began shoot in June at Eastern Forest Rangers College at St. Mary’s Hill, Kurseong in Darjeeling and the second schedule took place in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Pictures and videos were leaked from the sets and director Karthik Subbaraj had then taken to Twitter to stop fans from sharing such pictures.

He had then said, “Kind request from #Petta team.. Pls do not share leaked stills or videos from shooting Spot..Need all your support. Shocked to see channels like @ThanthiTV are publishing leaked video as news.Guess next they would even telecast pirated movies as news... Completely Unethical..”

Petta produced by Sun Pictures also stars Sasikumar, Simran and Trisha in pivotal roles and is slated to release on Pongal 2019. The film will clash at the box office with Ajith movie Viswasam directed by Siva.

