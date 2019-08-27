New schedule of RRR begins in Bulgaria, SS Rajamouli to shoot key sequences with Jr NTR

regional-movies

The second schedule of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR begins on Tuesday in Bulgaria where the team will shoot important scenes featuring Jr NTR. The film is being made on a huge budget of Rs 300 crore.

Major action sequences and key scenes involving Jr NTR will be canned in this schedule, according to reliable sources from the team.

It is rumoured that Jr NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern day portion and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period portion which will be the flashback episode.

In a press meet in March, Rajamouli said that ‘RRR’ will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said.

Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan will play Alluri Sitharama Raju. The film will also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani in crucial roles. Alia will be paired with Ram Charan while hunt for a foreign female actor, who will be paired with NTR, is on.

RRR will release worldwide on July 30, 2020 in 10 Indian languages. Presented by D Parvathy, the film is going to be produced under the DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya. The producer has already made it clear that the film will be made with high standards that will elevate the stature of Telugu cinema even further after Baahubali.

First Published: Aug 27, 2019 12:55 IST