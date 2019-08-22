Ram Charan on his Bollywood comeback: SS Rajamouli’s RRR is a perfect film to return to Hindi industry

regional-movies

Actor Ram Charan has claimed that he haven’t shied away from Bollywood and will make a strong comeback with SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which will have a simultaneous release in Hindi as well.

Ram Charan made his Bollywood debut with 2013 film Zanjeer, which was a box-office dud. The Magadheera actor opened up about his Bollywood dreams while promoting upcoming magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which he has produced on an extensive budget.

“I am not shying away from Bollywood. I’m waiting for the right time to make a comeback. I strongly believe SS Rajamouli’s RRR is a perfect film to return to Hindi industry. It’ll happen next year when we complete the project,” Ram Charan said, adding that he’s confident about Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy doing well in Bollywood.

“It took 25 years for my father to return to Hindi and I am confident that Sye Raa will make an impact here too,” he said.

Directed by Surender Reddy, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is the story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

The film’s teaser was released earlier this week. Packed with grand visuals and Chiranjeevi in a never ever seen before avatar, the teaser also gives a glimpse of other important characters played by Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi and Jagapathi Babu among others.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan will return to commence shooting for RRR from next month. The film marks his first time union with Jr. NTR. While Jr. NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem, Ram Charan will be playing Alluri Sitharama Raju. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

At the launch event, calling it a pan-Indian film, Rajamouli said that he is pleased to have Alia and Ajay on board. “I’m really glad both of them instantly agreed to be part of this project. When I sent Ajay a text that I would like to meet and pitch an idea, he immediately made time to meet. He got really excited after hearing the idea and instantly worked out his dates for this project. Ajay will be seen playing a very important role in the flashback episode,” he said.

