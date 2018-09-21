Nithya Menen to play J Jayalalitha in a biopic titled The Iron Lady

The biopic of late AIADMK chief, J Jayalalitha, who was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu when she passed away in 2016 was announced in August. On Wednesday, the filmmakers revealed the title logo of the film on social media. J Jayalalithaa’s biopic directed by Priyadharshini is titled The Iron Lady. The film will star Nithya Menen in the titular role confirmed the director in an interview to Cinema Express.

She said, “It will be Nithya Menen who plays the role of the six-time Chief Minister,” and added that the other cast members will be announced very soon at a grand inauguration ceremony. From the title that was revealed, it looks like the biopic will shed more light on her political journey more than the period which catapulted her to fame as an actor. The tagline on the poster reads, “A story of revolutionary leader.”

The poster also has a quote from Hillary Clinton when she spoke about Jayalalithaa and said, “She is incomparable and strong determined leader, and she has been an embodiment of women empowerment.”

Extremely happy and excited to launch the Title poster of #Jayalalithaabiopic #THEIRONLADY I wish @priyadhaarshini and team for a grand success.. pic.twitter.com/4c87Xxks74 — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) September 20, 2018

Iron Lady is a name that the late leader earned when she was in office from 2002 to 2006. This was also the same period when she ordered the capture of sandalwood smuggler Veerappan and successfully eliminated him.

The biopic is being produced by Papertale Pictures and the title logo was revealed by AR Murugadoss on social media.

First Published: Sep 21, 2018 19:19 IST