Not associated with Kamal Haasan personally or politically: Gautami talks of ‘unrelenting torment’ in blog

Actor Gautami in her blog on February 24 made shocking revelations about why she distanced herself from ex-partner Kamal Haasan. This came after allegations that Gautami is still professionally or personally in touch with Kamal Haasan. She wrote, “I am deeply distressed by recent news items that seem to imply that I continue to be associated with Mr. Kamal Haasan in either a personal or professional connection. I categorically state that this is completely false and I have had no contact with Mr. Haasan since we formally parted ways in October of 2016.” The blog comes days after Haasan launched his political party, Makaal Needhi Maiam, on February 21.

She also said that after her separation from Kamal Haasan, her entire focus was on giving her daughter stability, especially financially. In one of the most shocking revelations, she wrote, “My single greatest focus during this period has been to establish a stable income to ensure my child’s financial stability. During the nearly 13 years of our life together, the work that I did as Costume Designer, was only for films produced by Raajkamal Films International, (RKFI), and for films that Mr. Haasan made for other producers. And this was my primary source of income as my working both in front of and behind the camera in other’s projects was actively discouraged. In addition to this, it grieves me greatly to have to say that as of October, 2016, I had salary dues pending right from earlier films like Dasavataram, Vishwaroopam, etc.”

Read her complete blog here

She further explained, “As these pending salary dues were the only financial resource at the time for rebuilding my life, I had made repeated efforts to recover the payments from Mr. Haasan and RKFI. I am deeply anguished to say that inspite of repeated entreaties and requests, there is still a significant amount from my due salary pending payment. The only other business engagement I have had with Mr. Haasan is to have served as Director in a company started in 2010 to launch an online portal for literary content dissemination. Though a certain amount of work was put into this effort for portal development and content generation, it did not attain fruition and the project was dropped shortly after and I have not been involved in any further activities of the company. I have not received any salary or remuneration from this association since. And I have resigned from the position at the time of my departure in 2016. To the possible question about how such a situation could have developed, I can only say that it was the extent of trust and faith that I had in a person for whom I had a high regard.”

She also rubbished speculations of Shruti Haasan being a reason for the separation and wrote, “No third person, especially children, can ever be responsible for the state of a personal relationship between adults. Both Shruti and Akshara are wonderful young ladies who I knew as children and I continue to look upon them as such till today. Neither of them have any responsibility for the breakdown of the relationship. That rests entirely on Mr. Haasan’s change in commitment and my inability to accept that compromise and destroy my self-respect.”

She stressed again, “I have chosen to speak out now because the speculation concerning my association with Mr. Kamal Haasan continues unabated and many people continue to labour under the wrong belief that I support and/or subscribe to his words, actions and decisions. Indeed, a wrong belief that I am a part of Mr. Haasan’s life in any way. I have absolutely nothing to do with him or his actions in any way – professionally, personally, politically or otherwise.”

