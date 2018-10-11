Padi Padi Leche Manasu teaser: Sai Pallavi and Sharwanand-starrer romanticises stalking

Sai Pallavi, who won the hearts of Telugu audiences with her role in Fidaa and MCA, will next be seen in Sharwanand-starrer, Padi Padi Leche Manasu. The teaser of the film was released on social media on Wednesday and has received over a million views already. In the teaser, we see Sai Pallavi play the role of a medical student and Sharwanand plays the role of a stalker.

Sai Pallavi notices him from a tram, and then she notices him again. She walks up to him furiously and asks him, “Are you following me?” Sharwanand’s character looks frazzled and says, “Oh no, you found out. And you coming so close to me to talk is not very nice. I have tried to love you from a distance of 500 meters.”

This dialogue is probably meant to sound funny, but is it? Doesn’t this scene romanticise stalking? At a time when a discussion about harassment is taking place across the country, it is tragic to see a film trivialise stalking as a premise to have the leading lady and man fall in love with each other.

Padi Padi Leche Manasu is slated to release on December 21 and is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The movie is produced by Prasad Chukkapalli and Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas.

First Published: Oct 11, 2018 20:42 IST