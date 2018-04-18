Pawan Kalyan’s fans issue rape, death threats to Sri Reddy. Here’s her response

Telugu actor Sri Reddy’s fight against cashing couch in the Telugu film industry isn’t getting over anytime soon. In the latest turn of events, Sri Reddy has lashed out at actor-politician Pawan Kalyan and scores of his fans for trolling her.

According to a report in Times of India, Sri Reddy has warned Pawan Kalyan of legal action if he doesn’t rein in his fans. Talking to media at a press conference, she claimed Pawan Kalyan has let loose his fans on women.

A livid Sri Reddy said, “You, Pawan Kalyan, who is thrice-married and has no respect for women, how dare you give us suggestions on what to do... I once called you anna (brother), but I take that back today. From now on, no woman will call you ‘anna’.”

Irritated at his patronising attitude, particularly in the wake of the fact that none of the bigwigs of the industry had spoken on the issue, she had taken to social media to express her disappointment. In no time, many of Pawan Kalyan’s fans online began trolling her, even threatening her with rape and issuing death threats.

Despite being rattled by the threats, Sri Reddy nonetheless put up a brave face and sent out a strong message to the actor-politician and his fans. She asked Pawan Kalyan to control his fans, while accusing them of being criminals hiding behind fake Facebook and other social media profiles.

She further added, “If he can’t stop them, I will take legal action against him, and not his fans. His fans have been abusing me on Facebook and Twitter and his silence is encouraging them.”

She had boldly declared that she would not apologise to the actor.

It may be recalled that days after Sri Reddy’s protest, Pawan Kalyan has adviced her to go to police, instead of talking to TV channels and sensationalising the issue. It certainly didn’t go down well with either Sri Reddy or the large number of junior artists working in the Telugu film industry who had gathered at a round table in Hyderabad to discuss sexual and financial exploitation of women in the industry on Sunday.

Many female artists had complained how they were denied basic facilities while on outdoor shoots. They explained how they were forced to relieve themselves in the open and change clothes in public.

A transgender Sana Rathod was quoted by Indian Express as saying, “I went for an audition for a part in Telugu serial Madhurani Saniveshalu. The director asked me to take off my clothes because he wanted to see the body of a transgender. If transgenders are not spared, why will these men leave women artistes alone?”

However, on Tuesday, Sri Reddy posted a video message (directed at Pawan Kalyan) in which she explained her state of mind when she said these things about him. She explained that she was in pain and said this apology was only for Pawan Kalyan’s mother, nobody else.

