Pawan Kalyan’s mega budget period drama with director Krish launched in Hyderabad

Pawan Kalyan and Krish Jagarlamudi will work together in a multilingual period drama. Details here.

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 15:53 IST
Karthik Kumar
Karthik Kumar
Hindustan Times
Pawan Kalyan is also working in the Telugu remake of Pink.
         

Actor Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming multilingual mega budget period drama with director Krish Jagarlamudi was launched on Wednesday in Hyderabad, its makers revealed. The project, to be produced by AR Rathnam, will mark the maiden collaboration of Krish and Pawan Kalyan, who has returned to acting after a hiatus of two years.

Krish has completed the script work and is currently busy finalising rest of the cast and crew. Tipped to be a period drama set in pre-independent India, the film will feature actors from multiple industries including Bollywood.

“The plan is to make a pan Indian project. Since Krish is popular in Bollywood, he convinced Pawan Kalyan and the producer with the idea of making the film in multiple languages including Hindi. This is one the primary reasons why they’re on the verge of signing actors from across industries,” a source said.

Apparently, a leading Bollywood actor is being considered for the antagonist’s role. The film will feature two leading ladies. Meanwhile, Kalyan is currently shooting for the yet-untitled Telugu remake of Bollywood multiplex hit Pink. The remake is being directed Venu Sriram.

To be jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, the project also stars Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in crucial roles. The project is likely to have dialogues by filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, a regular collaborator with Pawan Kalyan. The makers are yet to announce the rest of the cast and crew.

The Tamil version of Pink, which released last year, starred Ajith in the role of a lawyer with bipolar issues. Directed by H Vinoth, Nerkonda Paarvai went on to strike gold at the box-office with worldwide gross over Rs 150 crore.

Last seen on screen in Agnyaathavaasi, Kalyan took a break from acting for two years to concentrate on his political career. He’s back with a vengeance with two projects which he hopes to complete and release this year.

