Prabhas meets fans flown in from California in a meet-and-greet session. See pics

regional-movies

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 16:31 IST

Actor Prabhas took time to meet nine of his die-hard fans who won a contest which was run during the release of Saaho. Pictures from the meet-and-greet have been shared on social media. According to a statement from Prabhas’s team, some fans were flown in from California for this exclusive meet with the actor.

Currently busy shooting for his upcoming Telugu film Amour, Prabhas took time off his busy schedule to meet his fans and spend quality time with them. He made sure that the fans had a good time with him.

A few months ago, Prabhas had hosted a contest for his fans on Twitter and asked his fans to click a selfie with Saaho poster. Nine lucky winners from the contest got to meet Prabhas.

Amour was officially launched a year ago in a ceremony in Hyderabad. To be predominantly shot abroad, the film was supposed to start rolling from November 2018 but had to be postponed due to Saaho, which couldn’t be wrapped up as planned on time.

At the time of the launch, Prabhas took to Facebook and wrote that he’s quite excited about the project.

Talking about the project, Radha Krishna had told reporters: “At the moment, all I can say is that it’s going to be a love story which will be shot on a lavish scale. We’ve finalised Europe where most of the shooting will happen. The regular shoot will begin very soon.”

Pooja Hegde has been signed as the leading lady. She had revealed that she and Prabhas will undergo a brief workshop in Mumbai before commencing shooting for the project.

The film will be jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. Amit Trivedi is most likely to compose music. Prabhas and Radha Krishna were supposed to join hands for this project even before Saaho was materialised. However, due to the Baahubali star’s other commitments, this project took time to even get commissioned.

Follow @htshowbiz for more