Prabhas’s next after Saaho titled Jaan, he will play a palm reader: reports

Actor Prabhas’s upcoming Telugu period romantic drama with director Radha Krishna is believed to be titled Jaan, according to reports. Even as an official announcement is awaited regarding the title, reliable sources from the team have confirmed that the film is titled Jaan. The film will see Prabhas play a palm reader.

The project was officially launched a year ago in a ceremony in Hyderabad. To be predominantly shot abroad, the film was supposed to start rolling from November 2018 but had to be postponed due to Saaho, which couldn’t be wrapped up in the planned time.

At the time of the launch, Prabhas took to Facebook and wrote that he’s quite excited about the project. Radha Krishna had told the media then: “At the moment, all I can say is that it’s going to be a love story, which will be shot on a lavish scale. We’ve finalised Europe where most of the shooting will happen. The regular shoot will begin very soon.”

Pooja Hegde has been signed as the leading lady of the film. In an earlier interview to Mumbai Mirror, Pooja said that she and Prabhas will attend a workshop in Mumbai before commencing shoot. “I have not been told what the prep is about but both Prabhas and I will be attempting some unique action and musical sequences for the first time.”

The film will be jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. Amit Trivedi is most likely to compose music. Prabhas and Radha Krishna were supposed to join hands for Jaan even before Saaho materialised. However, due to the Baahubali star’s other commitments, this project took time to get commissioned.

Meanwhile, fresh reports suggest that actor Jagapathi Babu has been signed to play the antagonist in Jaan.

