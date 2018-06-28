Prabhu Deva’s dance movie song Morrakka is all about living for passion. Watch video

Prabhu Deva’s upcoming film Lakshmi, directed by Vijay, is a dance movie that centres around a strict dance master and his student. While the students loves to dance, she is forced to focus on academics instead. Ditya plays the role of the student and Aishwarya Rajesh is her mother.

The song Morrakka features Lakshmi’s passion for dance, her talent and how she is scared of her mother. The video also introduces us to comedian Kovai Sarala as the principal of the school that Lakshmi studies in. She supports Lakshmi and her master’s plan of making her participate in a competition that has adult dancers performing.

The video was released on Wednesday by Prabhu Deva and the filmmakers on their social media handles. The child actor Ditya has been receiving praises for her stunning performance. The film has music composed by Sam CS and is being produced by Prateek Chakravorty, Shruti Nallappa and R. Ravindran under the banner of Pramod Films and Trident Arts. The release date of the film is yet to be announced officially.

Prabhu Deva was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s silent thriller Mercury. He is also expected to direct Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 after the actor completes work on Bharat.

Follow @htshowbiz for more