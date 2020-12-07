Prashanth Neel shares a pic from KGF 2 sets, shoot begins for climax. See here

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 15:52 IST

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel on Monday took to Twitter to reveal that he has begun shooting for the climax of KGF: Chapter 2. He teased fans with a picture from the sets and wrote that they’re filming an action sequence featuring Yash and Sanjay Dutt.

Prasanth revealed that popular stunt choreographer duo Anbu-Arivu have been roped in to oversee the action sequence. “Climax it is! Rocky Adheera With the deadly fight masters Anb-Ariv. #KGFCHAPTER2 (sic),” Prashanth tweeted.

Climax it is !!!!

Rocky ⚔ Adheera

With the deadly fight masters anbariv.....#KGFCHAPTER2 pic.twitter.com/QiltJiGQgl — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) December 7, 2020

In KGF: Chapter 2, Sanjay plays the prime antagonist. He plays a character called Adheera, and the makers revealed that his role is inspired by the Viking. This project marks Sanjay’s southern debut.

Meanwhile, the makers have confirmed that the film’s teaser will be released on January 8, on the occasion of Yash’s birthday. Last week, the film’s executive producer Karthik Gowda confirmed the release date of the teaser.

Replying to a fan, executive producer told in Kannada that the teaser will be released on the occasion of Yash’s birthday on January 8.

When a fan asked that it’s been three years since the release of KGF teaser and when the new teaser can be expected, Karthik replied: “It will be out on his birthday. It will be on a different level (sic).”

The shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 resumed after many months this August. It was the second Kannada film after Phantom to resume shooting amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The film, which is gearing up for release next year, also stars Raveena Tandon in a crucial role.

Upon wrapping up KGF: Chapter 2, Prashanth will begin work on Prabhas’ Salaar, which will be released in five languages. This project marks Prashanth’s Bollywood debut.

