Producer Gnanavel Raja summoned in Rs 300 crore money laundering case: report

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 15:55 IST

The Madras High Court on Thursday issued summons to popular Tamil producer Gnanavel Raja in connection with Rs 300 crore money laundering case.

As per a report by Tamil news channel Puthiya Thalaimurai, Madras High Court has ordered Gnanavel Raja to appear in person at Ramanathapuram police station on August 7 in connection with the Rs 300 crore money laundering case.

Known for his long-standing collaboration with actor Suriya on multiple projects, Gnanavel is bankrolling the Singam star’s upcoming Tamil project Aruvaa.

Following a complaint by Tulsi Manikandan who registered a case against Neethimani, Menaka and Anand for embezzling Rs 300 crore, Ramanathapuram Bazaar police learnt through the investigation that producer Gnanavel Raja was also involved in this money laundering.

Gnanavel Raja has filed a case in the Madras High Court seeking to be excused from appearing in person for trial or to be allowed to appear for trial through video footage until the impact of corona pandemic subsides.

Dismissing Gnanavel Raja’s request to appear through video, Judge GK Ilanthiraiyan has ordered him to appear in person on August 7, arguing that the case will only progress if a face-to-face investigation is carried out.

Apart from Aruvaa, Gnanavel Raja has Tamil remake of Kannada film Mufti in the pipeline. After shooting the first schedule in Bellary, Karnataka a few months ago, the team is yet to resume the next schedule. Reports have emerged that the project has been dropped after a fallout between producer Gnanavel Raja and Simbu.

Apparently, the producer incurred loss of Rs 40 lakh in the first schedule due to Simbu and he has raised a complaint against him in the Producers Council.

