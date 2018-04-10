R Madhavan’s son Vedaant wins bronze for India in swimming

Actor R Madhavan’s Instagram selfies have been sending his fans into frenzy for a while now. However, on Monday, the 3 Idiots actor chose to celebrate a new facet of his life. His 12-year-old son Vedaant won a bronze medal for India in the 1,500 meter freestyle at the Thailand Age Group Swimming Championship 2018 and the actor was obviously elated.

Announcing it on Instagram, Madhavan wrote, “Proud moment for Sarita (his wife) and I, as Vedaant wins his first medal for India in an international swim meet in Thailand today. Thank you for all your blessings.”

He posted a photograph of his son holding the medal and certificate with the backdrop of a stadium. Madhavan also put up a video from the medal distribution ceremony.

Meanwhile, the actor has opted out of the Rohit Shetty’s action drama Simmba, in which he was set to play the villain. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan in the lead.

Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty, is inspired by Jr NTR’s Telugu film Temper. The project will be produced by Dharma Productions and the first look of the film presented Ranveer as a cop, Sangram Bhalerao.

However, Ranveer’s character is not the upright variety; he looked more like a crazy person who would shoot first and question later.

(With HT inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more